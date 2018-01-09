KSAT 12's KSAT Community Welcomes New Partners

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT 12's KSAT Community, welcomes back University Health System for our 2018 schedule and welcomes new partners including Energy Transfer, and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

What is KSAT COMMUNITY?

KSAT12’s community-wide initiative, called “KSAT COMMUNITY” uses the power of its media properties to promote local initiatives to help the greatest number of South Texas residents all year long.

These three partners are focused on helping San Antonio residents by organizing events each year.

We’re thrilled to welcome our new partners and are so thankful for our past partners as well. We intend to continue growing our program to help those most in need. ~ KSAT12 Vice-President/General Manager Phil Lane

Looking ahead in 2018, How You Can Give Back

If you want to help the community and get involved this year--- the very first KSAT COMMUNITY project of 2018 will be a citywide blood drive, with University Health System, and the University Hospital Blood Bank.

The citywide blood drive will draw hundreds of local residents to give back to those in need.

We need your help!

Since blood has a short shelf life... the need is continually on-going as blood banks must supply blood for everyday surgeries and emergencies, as well as for bigger local emergencies.

All You Need to Know About the 2018 KSAT COMMUNITY Blood Drive

The blood drive will be held during January 23-25 at three different locations.

1. University Hospital, 4502 Medical Drive

1/22 Monday - 1/25 Thursday, 8:30am - 5:00pm



2. Texas Diabetes Institute, 701 S. Zarzamora

1/ 23 Tuesday, 10am-2pm

3. Southwest Clinic, 2121 SW 36th Street

1/24 Wednesday, 11am-3pm

KSAT COMMUNITY events include a Healthy Heart online test, the San Antonio Book Festival, a school supply drive, a Shred Day, and many others throughout 2018.

For more updates on how you can give back and get involved stay tuned to KSAT 12.

