Make a difference at the KSAT COMMUNITY Blood Drive

SAN ANTONIO - If you are wanting to give back and make a difference, you may want to think about donating blood.

The last day of the KSAT COMMUNITY Blood Drive hosted by University Health System is Thursday, January 25.

The drive takes place at University Hospital, 4502 Medical Drive.

To donate blood, you can also schedule an appointment by calling 210-358-2812.

The importance of donating blood

Dr. Lillian Liao, University Hospital, said, "In order for us to save a life we not only have to stop the bleeding, but we have to replace the blood volume the patient has lost."

One pint of blood can save three lives

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood

Blood has a shelf life of only 42 days

Not sure if your blood will make a difference?

Don't worry Dr. John Daniels from University Hospital said, "there is always a need for every particular blood type."

"With a properly stocked blood bank, we can help save a life that we might otherwise lose," Liao said.

Blood Drive Location

University Hospital (4502 Medical Drive)

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

