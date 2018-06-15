SAN ANTONIO - KSAT Community partners will be hosting a Mental Health & Suicide Prevention Community Advocates Phone Bank today from 5-7 p.m.

The focus for the phone bank will be on "starting that conversation" for people to seek help or at least to know who to call.

Volunteer advocates at the phone bank are from the military, military family support programs, Bexar County Probation and the majority are advocates from teh American Foundation for Suicide Prevention South Texas Chapter.

Did you know that suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.?

Each year, 44,965 Americans die by suicide.

Seeking help early on can help prevent suicide and crisis.

Suicide Facts & Figures: Texas 2018

Phone bank information:

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Date: Friday, June 15

Call: 210-351-1363

If you have an emergency or crisis, calls should be made to 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline 1-800-273-8255 or locally to the Center for Health Care Services 24-hour Crisis/ Substance Abuse Helpline at 210-223-7233. For more information about the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention South Texas Chapter, visit afsp.org/chapter/afsp-south-texas/ or email southtx@afsp.org.

