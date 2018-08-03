Physicians remind families to stay up-to-date with child vaccinations before school starts

SAN ANTONIO - As parents head to stores to buy new clothes and supplies for their children heading back to school, local physicians want to remind families that vaccinating children is one of the best ways to prepare them for school.

The state requires children to be up-to-date on immunizations to ensure a healthy school environment and to promote learning and well-being.

According to doctors with the University Health System, there has been a 24-fold increase in children not receiving required vaccinations in the past 10 to 15 years. Currently, there are 400,000 children in Texas who don't have required vaccinations.

"When you think about vaccine-preventable infections, like measles or meningitis, that spread very quickly in close quarters, its very concerning to me that some children and teenagers aren't getting those vaccines that are going to keep them safe," said Dr. Ryan Van-Ramshorst, a pediatrician with University Health System.

Van-Ramshorst said the definite age groups that will need shots or booster shots include 4- and 5-year-olds entering school for the first time, 11- and 12-year-olds who will need booster shots and 16-year-olds to college students that will need booster meningitis immunizations.

You can find some of these low-cost vaccines at our KSAT Community Back to School Health Stop, where we will be joining forces with our community partners -- University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio-area Chevy Dealers -- from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 17 at the Alamodome.

Children will be able to receive low-cost immunizations at the event. Children between the ages of 5 and 10 will receive a free booster seat while supplies last. Children must be present in order to get a booster seat.

