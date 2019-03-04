San Antonio Book Festival draws in more than 100 authors for 2019 lineup

SAN ANTONIO - The 7th Annual San Antonio Book Festival (SABF) is back at the Central Library and Southwest School of Art on Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event is expected to draw in 20,000 festivalgoers and will include more than 100 local, regional and national authors.

San Antonio Book Festival guests can expect a full day with author discussions, book sales, book signings, children's activities, connecting with authors.

The 2019 San Antonio Book Festival lineup includes nationally renowned authors such as USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page, An American Marriage novelist Tayari Jones, recent Newbery Medal winner Meg Medina, and much more.

For more information and a schedule of the author sessions, visit festival.saplf.org.

Information courtesy of the San Antonio Book Festival.

