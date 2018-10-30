Spotlight Feature: Project MEND

SAN ANTONIO - Project MEND is celebrating 25 years of serving Bexar County and surrounding Texas communities.

Project MEND is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to improving the lives of individuals living with disability and illness through refurbishment, reuse and distribution of medical equipment and other assistive technology.

To mark the milestone for Project MEND, the organization announced plans to construct a new campus in the Medical Center that will represent a $3.2 million investment in the community.

"We've said in the past that the right piece of equipment at the right moment in time promotes independence and improves quality of life," said Cathy Valdez, Project MEND CEP.

The completed project will result in the second-largest medical equipment reuse facility in the U.S. and largest in Texas.

Project MEND provides its services by receiving donated medical equipment from the community.

Project MEND annual statistics

1,500 clients served

3,000 pieces of equipment distributed

$1,200 average cost savings/person

For more information, visit projectmend.org or call 210-223-6363.

