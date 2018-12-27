Spotlight feature: Rebecca's Wish

SAN ANTONIO - Rebecca's Wish provides help and hope for children suffering from pancreatitis through supportive patient care, charitable services and medical research.

Pancreatitis is a disease in which the pancreas becomes inflamed.

Rebecca's Wish was formed by Rebecca Taylor and her family to help children receive the treatment they desperately need for pancreatitis.

Rebecca Taylor is a brave young girl who has already spent half of her life in the hospital with excruciating pain from pancreatitis.

"I know what it's like to be in pain and without hope, and I'm not the only one," Taylor said. "If I could take that feeling away from every person in the world, I would."

Inpatient care, outpatient care, supportive services, research and development are all foundational principals of this life-saving mission.

Get involved with Rebecca's Wish

For donating opportunities, click here.

To get involved with Rebecca's Wish, click here.

For more information, visit rebeccaswish.org or call 210-639-9276.

