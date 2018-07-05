Spotlight Feature: Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children

SAN ANTONIO - Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children offers a rich auditory-oral environment to help children with hearing loss develop their maximum potential.

Sunshine Cottage offers a comprehensive day-school program for children, preschool through fifth grade, with state-of-the-art educational and hearing technology.

For decades, Sunshine Cottage has been promoting early identification and intervention of hearing impairment for children of all ages.

"At Sunshine Cottage we believe it’s about every heartbeat, every child, every day," said Belinda Pustka, executive director of Sunshine Cottage. "We are here to support the families as they provide a listening and spoken life for their child."

How can I get involved with Sunshine Cottage?

You can donate here to support the education for deaf children

Become a corporate partner

For more information about Sunshine Cottage, visit sunshinecottage.org or call 210-824-0579.

