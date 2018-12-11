Spotlight feature: The Children's Shelter

SAN ANTONIO - From tots to teens, The San Antonio Children's Shelter has always tried to provide a safe place for neglected and abused children.

The Children's Shelter works to strengthen families in order to break the cycle of child abuse and offer specialized mental health services for children affected by maltreatment.

The Children's Shelter in 2018 has served over 5,000 children, and they need your help today.

Give the gift of comfort to those children in need this holiday season.

Text "GIVE" to 210-361-0014.

Opportunities to help The Children's Shelter:

Donate | Click here

Volunteer | Click here

Become a foster family | Click here

For more information, visit childrensshelter.org or call 210-212-2500.

Information courtesy of The Children's Shelter.

