'Stuff the Silverado' school supply drive

SAN ANTONIO - Since school supplies have a high cost, back-to-school shopping can be difficult for some parents.
KSAT Community and partners will be hosting a school supply drive called "Stuff the Silverado" throughout the month of July benefiting the Salvation Army.
You can drop off the approved school supply items at San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers until Tuesday, July 31.
Most-needed school supplies:
- Crayons
- Paper
- Spiral notebooks
- Black, blue and red pens and No. 2 red pencils
All accepted school supplies:
- Black, blue and red pens
- No. 2 pencils
- Red pencils
- 3-subject and 5-subject spiral notebooks
- 2-inch and 3-inch binders
- Colored folders
- Box of tissues
- Packet of loose leaf paper
- Box of colored pencils
- Box of crayons
- Pink erasers
- Rulers
- Graph paper
KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.
