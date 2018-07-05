'Stuff the Silverado' school supply drive

SAN ANTONIO - Since school supplies have a high cost, back-to-school shopping can be difficult for some parents.

KSAT Community and partners will be hosting a school supply drive called "Stuff the Silverado" throughout the month of July benefiting the Salvation Army.

You can drop off the approved school supply items at San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers until Tuesday, July 31.

Most-needed school supplies:

Crayons

Paper

Spiral notebooks

Black, blue and red pens and No. 2 red pencils

All accepted school supplies:

Black, blue and red pens

No. 2 pencils

Red pencils

3-subject and 5-subject spiral notebooks

2-inch and 3-inch binders

Colored folders

Box of tissues

Packet of loose leaf paper

Box of colored pencils

Box of crayons

Pink erasers

Rulers

Graph paper

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

