Tips to help your family stay safe this summer

Our KSAT Community partners, Energy Transfer, San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers and University Health System, want to help keep your family safe this summer.

Check out some of the safety features in the 2018 Chevy Equinox that can save a life.

Safety features in the 2018 Chevy Equinox:

Rear Vision Camera

As you shift into reverse, the rear vision camera displays a live image of the area behind your vehicle.

Rear Seat Reminder

This new feature will ensure the driver checks the back seat before leaving the vehicle.

"The rear seat reminder will alert you if you open or shut the rear door," said Lance Knopp, general sales manager. "When you turn off the vehicle, it will ding to remind you to check the back seat so you don't leave anything behind."



Rear Vents

It's already getting to be 90 plus degrees in Texas, and the additional vents in the Equinox in the back seats will help cool down the kiddos.

Teen Driver Technology



Have a teen driving? The Equinox features a report card to monitor your teen's driving.

"The new teen driver safety technology will limit their speed and gives them a report card to help them become a better driver based on their driving habits," Knopp said.

Under the teen driver setting, the radio will also be muted until seats belts are buckled.

You can check out the 2018 Chevy Equinox at your local Chevy dealer or by going to mysachevy.com.

For more information on Summer Safety Month, visit ksat.com/lifestyle/ksat-community.

