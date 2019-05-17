3 great music events in San Antonio this weekend

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in San Antonio. Here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.

Kyle Turner and Friends Summer Jazz Explosion

From the event description:

Come out and see Kyle Turner, Theresa Grayson, Michael Ward, Andre James and guest appearance by Danielle Hamilton on Saturday at La Villita Maverick Plaza. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Eastside Boys and Girls Club, The San Antonio Food Bank and the Little church of La Villita. Guest are asked to also bring a canned Food donation.

When: Saturday, May 18, 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: La Villita Maverick Plaza, 418 Villita St.

Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Electrify Your Strings with Local Middle and High Schools and Mark Wood

From the event description:

Join 600 young musicians and world-renowned electric violinist Mark Wood of Trans-Siberian Orchestra fame, Broadway's own Val Vigoda, electric jazz cellist, Greg Byers, rock vocalist Laura Kaye, and drummer Jason Gianni for a thrilling night with Northside ISD orchestras from local high school and middle schools. Mark Wood has performed with some of the music industry's most legendary musicians and devoted the last 18 years of his career to supporting America's music programs and empowering young musicians to be true leaders in today's world.

When: Saturday, May 18, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Northside Sports Gym, 8400 N. Loop 1604 East

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Cure Tribute Band 'Boys Don't Cry' at Sam's Burger Joint

From the event description:

Boys Don't Cry perform hits and your favorites, such as "Pictures of You" from The Cure. Kraftwerk Tribute by JG and The Robots open the show.

When: Saturday, May 18, 9-11:45 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $15. More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

