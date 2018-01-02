‘This is just a perfect start,' family of SA's first baby born in 2018 overjoyed to welcome son

SAN ANTONIO - Someone had to be first, and boy does it have its perks.

Staff members at 13 hospitals from around San Antonio gathered Monday to figure out who is the first San Antonio baby born in 2018. The healthy little boy was welcomed at 12:22 a.m. after what mom said was an easy and beautiful pregnancy.

With his birth came a cart full of gifts provided by hospitals, the University of the Incarnate Word and Community First Health Plans.

A supply of diapers, a car seat, even a $10,000 college scholarship showed that when it comes to births at this time of year, it pays to be first.

"Everybody was joking about it. Everybody was telling us, um, you know like, 'Push him out by New Year’s,'" new mom Alicia Andrews said.

"This is like unbelievable," said dad Sergio Gomez.

With a due date of Jan. 5, Andrews was eyeing a Jan. 1 birth, and after 15-plus hours in Northeast Baptist Hospital, she delivered 7-pound, 9-ounce Sergio Marcel Gomez.

Married since August, this is their first child.

"For him to be the first, is like, 'How did that happen?'" Andrews said.

"I was, like, nervous and I was, like, laughing," Gomez said.

This is the 18th year in a row hospitals around San Antonio have figured out who gets the title of first baby of the new year.

"This will be a story to tell forever," Andrews said. "He's [my son's] been lucky from the start, so it makes me feel good for him."

The two plan on more kids in a couple of years, but want to focus on little Sergio for now.

The couple said they'll put the gifts to good use.

"This is just a perfect start," said Andrews, "We're very grateful."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.