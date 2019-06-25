Beth Chapman from 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' not expected to recover, family says

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HONOLULU, Hawaii - The family of Beth Chapman is preparing for the worst, according to TMZ.

A source close to the family told TMZ Tuesday that Chapman isn't expected to recover from her medically induced coma.

Chapman, who appeared on the reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter," is married to Duane "Dog" Chapman.

"Dog the Bounty Hunter" ran from 2004 to 2012 on A&E. The couple was also featured in "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt" from 2013 to 2015.

Beth has been battling Stage IV lung cancer after initially being diagnosed with State II lung cancer in September 2017.

Family members, including Beth's mother, have been by her side since she was taken to a hospital Saturday, sources say.

