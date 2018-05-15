KSAT 12 and Santikos Entertainment welcomes you to SA Salutes

KSAT 12 and Santikos Entertainment welcomes you to join us for SA Salutes!

EVERYONE is cordially invited to join us for this free, exclusive event on Monday, May 21!

Everything you need to know about SA Salutes:

On Monday, May 21, Santikos Entertainment will open up two screenings of the Oscar-winning film, “Saving Private Ryan”

There will be two opportunities for guests to see “Saving Private Ryan” at the Santikos Casa Blanca location: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

KSAT 12 will give attendees the opportunity to speak on camera and give a salute to an active military member, or talk about their time serving if they were in the military

Guests will receive a free popcorn and regular drink

Casa Blanca is located at 11210 Alamo Ranch Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78253

Reserve your seat for SA Salutes by registering below:

Click this link to reserve your seat for the 11 a.m. showing:

https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/96b79f69dbd8472c9134ebb924e9b055

Click this link to reserve your seat for the 3 p.m. showing:

https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/7d45cd878810481cb710fea70b10f57d