Something old, new, borrowed, blue: What does it mean?

(GMG) - With the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the horizon, we have to assume she'll surely be looking for something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue.

That got us thinking: Where did the tradition come from? And why do we do it?

According to theknot.com, the tradition comes from an Old English rhyme: "Something Olde, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a Sixpence in your Shoe," which was apparently recited during the Victorian era.

The items, as many know, are said to bring good luck, but they are also thought to guarantee fertility and prosperity, which is received by wearing them on the wedding day.

Something old is said to represent continuity in a marriage.

Something new is thought to offer optimism for the future and is generally a gift from the groom or one of the bride's family members.

Something borrowed symbolizes borrowed happiness and the community surrounding the bride as she enters into her new life with her husband.

Something blue stands for purity, love and fidelity.

The sixpence -- silver coins used in the 17th to 20th centuries in England -- in your shoe is a wish for good fortune and prosperity, although this object is less often used in American culture and remains largely a British custom.

Some think of the Old English rhyme as superstition more than tradition, but who wouldn't want a little extra luck on their wedding day if they could take it?

We'll be keeping an eye on Markle to see what choices she makes for her big day.

