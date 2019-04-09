4th mayoral debate to focus on quality of life, livability issues

SAN ANTONIO - Incumbent Mayor Ron Nirenberg and challenger Councilman Greg Brockhouse will debate again Tuesday morning, this time focusing on quality of life and livability issues.

The mayoral candidates will be asked questions that involve housing, transportation, health and other quality of life issues that matter to the city's population of people over the age of 50 and their families.

The debate is at Palo Alto College at 11:30 a.m. and is sponsored by AARP and NOWCastSA.

Voters 55 years and older accounted for 70 percent of votes cast in the last mayoral election.

To view the livestream, click below:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.