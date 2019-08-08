5-year-old boy found living in home with meth lab during narcotics raid in NE Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested two people in their 30s after a methamphetamine lab and several weapons were discovered in a historic home in northeast Bexar County.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies arrived at the home in the 7800 block of Evans Road on Wednesday evening after they received a tip from the public. They encountered a distinct smell of chemicals and found tannerite, which the sheriff said is a volatile compound that can be used to produce a big explosion and is also used to manufacture meth, on the front porch.

The deputies found a 5-year-old boy living in the home with the meth lab inside, along with the chemicals to produce the drug. They also recovered several weapons, including a high-powered sniper rifle, Salazar said.

Salazar said they found about 8 pounds of meth in liquid and powder form, which he says is a substantial amount that could be dealt on a commercial scale. He said the value of the drug is easily within the tens of thousands of dollars.

The sheriff said the home, which is a designated historic building that was handed down through generations of family members since the 1840s, is less than 100 yards from Veterans Memorial High School.

Specially trained deputies, along with federal agents who are assisting in the case, will work through the night to dismantle the lab, Salazar said.

Salazar said the suspects face possession, child endangerment and weapons charges, which may be enhanced because of the proximity to the school. They may also face federal charges. He said they were cooperating with deputies during the narcotics raid.

The child will be taken into Child Protective Services custody.

Salazar said the home is condemned because of the meth lab.

