SAN ANTONIO - A rollover accident on Highway 90 at Cupples Road has caused authorities to shut down all five lanes and divert traffic to the General Hudnell Drive and Port San Antonio exit.

Snapshots on the Texas Department of Transportation's website show traffic backed up for over a mile.

This is a developing story. Stick with KSAT 12 on air and online for the latest developments.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.