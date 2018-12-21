Family of female inmate who died at Bexar County Jail holds news conference

SAN ANTONIO - The family of an inmate who died Dec. 21 at the Bexar County jail is holding a news conference outside the Bexar County Courthouse.

Janice Dotson-Stephens, 61, was being held on a charge of criminal trespass.

The family say they believe Stephens was being ignored while in custody and was punished for being mentally ill.

