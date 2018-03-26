Fire damages vacant home just north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters responded to a vacant house fire just north of downtown early Monday morning.

The fire was reported just before 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of Lynwood Avenue, located not far from Interstate 10 and Blanco Road.

According to the Battalion Chief the area that caught fire is an addition to the house. The fire was contained to that addition of the property, officials said.

Arson investigators have been called in to determine a cause. No one was inside at the time of the fire.

Eight fire units responded to the call.

