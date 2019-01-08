Firefighters respond to flames at Northwest Side car dealership

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters have responded to a fire at a car dealership on the city's Northwest Side early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported just after 9:30 a.m. at Irving Motors, located in the 5400 block of Interstate 10 West near West Hermosa Drive, not far from West Avenue.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the fire, or if anyone is hurt. According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 13 fire units answered the call.

KSAT 12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.