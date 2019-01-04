LIVE: Judge Nelson Wolff announces update on Commissioners Court vacant seat

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will announce on Friday the next move in the filling of the vacant seat left behind by the late County Commissioner Paul Elizondo.

Elizondo died last week at his home at the age of 83, just days before taking office for his 10th term.

Wolff was one of two people who gave eulogies at his funeral.

According to the Texas Secretary of State's office, Wolff is tasked with appointing a replacement to serve for the next two years. The remaining two years of Elizondo's term will be filled at the next general election in 2020, meaning there will be primaries for the seat in March 2020.

At this time, it is unclear as to who Wolff will select as Elizondo's successor.

Elizondo served on the Bexar County Commissioners Court for 32 years and has deep ties to the area.

The announcement is set for 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

