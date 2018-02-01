WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - February 1, 2018

Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

Man dies after being chased and shot outside North Side home

The man taken to an area hospital after he was critically wounded during a late-night shooting has died, the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Thursday.

Man shot, critically wounded while detaining car burglary suspects

A 22-year-old man was shot after he tried to detain two car burglars that he confronted Wednesday night outside an apartment complex on the city's North Side, police said.

Uresti trial continues as combative IRS agent takes the stand

As the trial of Texas Sen. Carlos Uresti continues, his attorney spent the morning trying to tear apart the government's claim that Uresti knew the company of which he was part-owner was defrauding investors.

Ex-boyfriend of Julie Mott speaks to Headline News

As the civil trial continues pitting a San Antonio funeral home against the family of a woman whose body was lost following her memorial service, Julie Mott's ex-boyfriend spoke with CNN's Ashleigh Banfield last night.

Local roofer accused of ripping off elderly man

A local roofer has been arrested on a theft charge after San Antonio police say he took money from an elderly man and never did any of the work he promised.

VIDEO: Furry Spurs fan anxiously awaits final buzzer in win versus Cavs

A furry San Antonio Spurs fan in South Korea anxiously waited for the final buzzer to sound during the team's latest victory over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavs at the AT&T Center.

Your Weather Authority Forecast

KSAT 12 Meteorologist Kaiti Blake has the latest weather forecast for San Antonio and South Texas.

