WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - February 5, 2018

Woman drives at security guard, is fatally shot outside sports bar, police say

A woman was fatally shot by a security guard after police say she tried to hit him with her car in the parking lot of a Northeast Side sports bar.

Man sitting in car at gas station grazed by bullet in drive-by

A man was grazed by a bullet during a drive-by shooting as he sat in his car at Northeast Side gas station, San Antonio police said Monday.

Man hospitalized after being stabbed in parking lot of Frank Tejeda Park

A man has been taken to an area hospital after he was stabbed in the neck during a heated exchange with a friend early Monday morning.

Julie Mott civil trial, Sen. Carlos Uresti fraud case, both to resume Monday

Two major court cases in San Antonio are both set to resume on Monday morning.

Monday is the last day to register if you want to vote in the 2018 Texas primaries

Texas will host the first statewide primaries of 2018 on March 6 and, with the Feb. 5 registration deadline fast approaching, Texans don't have much time left to become eligible to vote.

Super Bowl commercials: Who scored, who fumbled

The Super Bowl has long since gone well beyond being a game, becoming more of a national holiday that celebrates the collective love of football, television and the advertising that helps make both possible.

Your Weather Authority Forecast

KSAT 12 Meteorologist Justin Horne has the latest weather forecast for San Antonio and South Texas.

