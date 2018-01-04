LIVE: 18-wheeler rollover accident blocks traffic on Finesilver Curve

SAN ANTONIO - An overturned 18-wheeler has blocked traffic on a notorious stretch of San Antonio highway Thursday morning.

San Antonio police say that the ramp from southbound Interstate 35 to westbound Interstate 10 known as the Finesilver Curve is presently closed. The ramp from San Saba Street to WB Interstate 10 also is closed, police said.

Police advise using an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

