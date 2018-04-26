LIVE: Battle of Flowers Association Band Festival

SAN ANTONIO - The 80th annual Band Festival will feature choreographed music presentations by more than 30 local high school bands at Alamo Stadium.

The marching bands and color guards will participate in the famous "Parade of Bands" while being judged on marching, musicality and crowd appeal.

In between the two Parades of Bands, two to three feature bands will perform their winning UIL competition routines, followed by an awards ceremony.

Concluding the evening is an amazing sight -- more than 5,000 students will take to the field and join together in a massed band presentation performing a medley of songs, showcasing their music and color guards, in tandem to a fantastic fireworks finale.

The purpose of Band Festival, first held in 1935, is to encourage interest in the study of music by highlighting local high school bands in a unique venue of cooperation.

The Band Festival is a join venture between the Battle of Flowers Association and a committee of local band directors and music educators, who together create the annual music festival.

The Battle of Flowers Band Festival is known nationwide as one of the oldest and largest events of its kind dedicated to promoting and supporting the performing and visual arts among high school students.

