LIVE: City Christmas tree arrives at Travis Park

SAN ANTONIO - It will soon look a lot like Christmas when the city Christmas tree arrives Wednesday morning at Travis Park.

The 50-foot Blue Spruce Christmas tree is a Christmas gift to the city from H-E-B.

The tree will be adorned with more than 10,000 red and white lights and dozens of gold and silver handmade ornaments for the annual tree-lighting ceremony that signals the start of the Christmas season in the San Antonio.

The 34th annual holiday event held the day after Thansgiving will include music, holiday activities for the family and a visit from Santa.

