LIVE: Former President Obama speaks at annual Nelson Mandela lecture

Johannesburg, South Africa - Former US President Barack Obama speaks in South Africa in front of an expected audience 9000 on Tuesday as part of the 6th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture.

The theme is "Renewing the Mandela Legacy and Promoting Active Citizenship in a Changing World." It's his first trip to Africa since he left office.

Here's the latest on former U.S. President Barack Obama's speech in South Africa (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama in his first high-profile speech since leaving office is calling today's times "strange and uncertain."

Obama has opened his speech in South Africa by saying that "each day's news cycle is bringing more head-spinning and disturbing headlines."

He is speaking in South Africa to mark the 100th anniversary of Mandela's birth.

While not directly mentioning his successor, President Donald Trump, Obama is expected to counter many of Trump's policies, rallying people to keep alive the ideas that Mandela worked for including democracy, diversity and good education for all.

3:40 p.m.

South Africa's president is introducing former U.S. President Barack Obama as the rare person who dreamed about being like Nelson Mandela and achieving that dream.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, however, also is poking fun at Obama, saying he cannot dance as well as Mandela could dance.

Obama, who is set to make his highest-profile speech since leaving office, has responded with a mock look of outrage and a smile.

Ramaphosa adds that in Obama, "We have found a kindred spirit. We have found a brother."

'Obama is delivering a speech to mark the 100th anniversary of Mandela's birth.

