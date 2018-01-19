LIVE: Joaquin Castro, Dreamers, hold NHLA/DACA press conference

WASHINGTON - WATCH: Congressman Joaquin Castro and two Dreamers will be joined by members of the National Hispanic Leadership Agenda (NHLA), a coalition of the nation's 45 preeminent Latino advocacy organizations, in a press conference in front of the U.S. Capitol.

The press conference is in effort to stand in solidarity with DACA recipients and call on Congress to take immediate, decisive action to prevent Dreamers from being deported from the only country many of them know as home.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.