LIVE: Multi-vehicle accident reported on EB I-10 at Loop 1604 exit, all lanes shut down

SAN ANTONIO - A major accident has been reported Monday on eastbound Interstate 10 at the Loop 1604 exit. There are possibly six or more vehicles involved, police said. All lanes of traffic currently must exit Loop 1604.

The accident was reported around 8:30 a.m. At this time it is unclear if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

