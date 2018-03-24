LIVE: March For Our Lives (Various Cities, Stream 2)

People across the country are taking their fight for stricter gun control laws across the nation Saturday at various marches honoring the 17 students and faculty members killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

March for Our Lives is a demonstration created and organized by #NeverAgain, a group of students who survived the Feb. 14, shooting.

Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control advocacy group, is helping the students plan and coordinate the event.

According to a petition on the event's website, March for Our Lives has three primary demands:

Pass a law to ban the assault weapons frequently used to carry out mass shootings

Stop the sale of high-capacity magazines, restricting the amount of ammunition

Close loopholes in America's background checks and implement laws that require background checks on every gun purchase, including those that occur online or at gun shows.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.