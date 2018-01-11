LIVE: McManus, officials raise human trafficking awareness

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and other officials will address the problem of human trafficking in San Antonio at a news conference Thursday at City Hall.

January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and Thursday is Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

The news conference comes one day after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked the Texas Attorney General's Office to review McManus' handling of a human smuggling case in December, where the chief released 11 immigrants who were found in a tractor-trailer to a charity organization.

Critics, including police union president Michael Helle, have said that McManus should have allowed federal authorities handle the case because the immigrants weren't victims, as McManus contends. Helle called on the mayor and City Council to place the chief on administrative leave.

City Manager Sheryl Sculley, who McManus answers to, has said she supports his decision to release the immigrants and that he didn't break any laws.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.