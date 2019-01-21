WATCH LIVE: MLK March in SA (Aerial view)

SAN ANTONIO - Sky 12 provides an aerial view of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March in San Antonio.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to march through the city's East Side on Monday to honor the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The march is considered to be among the largest such event in the United States and draws an estimated 200,000 to 300,000 people annually.

The 2.75-mile trek begins at 10 a.m. at MLK Academy in the 3500 block of MLK Drive and end at Pittman-Sullivan Park at 1101 Iowa.

The MLK Jr. Commission and City of San Antonio held the first official Martin Luther King, Jr. March on Jan. 19, 1987.

VIA Metropolitan Transit will provide complimentary bus service to and from the March and commemorative program.

Participants can take advantage of the free shuttles from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at two locations:

Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston Street, Lot 1

St. Philip’s College, 1801 Martin Luther King Drive, Lot 22 at Montana and Mittman streets.

The drop-off point for service to the march will be on MLK Drive, west of Upland Drive.

Buses will return passengers to the original pick-up locations from noon to 3 p.m.

Participants may access return service at Pittman-Sullivan Park.

