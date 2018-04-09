LIVE: Officials hold news conference about Austin bomber

AUSTIN, Texas - Officials in Austin will provide the latest information regarding the investigation into Mark Conditt and the series of bombings in Austin and the surrounding area last month.

Conditt is believed to be behind the bombings and explosions that terrified the Austin area for 19 days.

Two people were killed and several others were injured in the blasts.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Scheduled to appear at the news conference include U.S. Attorney John F. Bash, FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley and Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.