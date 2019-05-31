LIVE: Children's Hospital of San Antonio, SA Zoo announce collaboration

SAN ANTONIO - Young patients and their families at The Children's Hospital of San Antonio are getting the opportunity on Friday to meet animals from the San Antonio Zoo.

The special event will take place at 10 a.m. and is to announce a groundbreaking collaboration between San Diego Zoo Global, The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio, Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio and the San Antonio Zoo.

The new closed-circuit television adventure channel will allow young patients at both facilities to connect with wildlife without leaving their rooms, a press release said.

San Diego Zoo Kids is an innovative closed-circuit television channel that provides family friendly, animal-oriented programming that is both entertaining and educational. The channel also features animal stories from San Antonio Zoo and more than a dozen accredited zoos and aquariums in North America.

The channel will be available on TV monitors at The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio and Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio.

