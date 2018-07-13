LIVE: President Trump, British PM Theresa May hold press conference

LONDON - WATCH LIVE: President Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint press conference.

Here's the latest on President Donald Trump’s trip to Europe (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has told Sky News that it is up to President Donald Trump to explain why he keeps singling out the mayor for criticism.

London’s first Muslim mayor says Friday that many major cities, including Paris, Brussels and Berlin, have suffered terrorism attacks but that Trump has chosen to only criticize him. He says it’s for Trump to explain why he focuses only on Kahn.

The mayor also challenges Trump’s claim that Europe is “losing its culture” because of immigration. Khan says immigration has brought “huge” social, economic and cultural benefits to London and to Britain.

Trump heavily criticized Khan in an interview published Thursday in The Sun newspaper.

1:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump says his relationship with British Prime Minister Theresa May is “very, very strong” even after a published interview in which he questioned her handling of Brexit.

Trump says alongside May at Chequers, the prime minister’s country estate, that during their dinner “we probably never developed a better relationship than last night.”

He says they’re discussing trade and military issues and is calling their relationship “very, very strong. We really have a very good relationship.”

May notes the U.S. is “our longest-standing and deepest security and defense partner” and credits Trump for pushing NATO partners to increase their defense spending.

Trump questions May’s handling of Brexit in an interview with The Sun newspaper and says May’s former foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, would make an “excellent” prime minister.

