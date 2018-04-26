LIVE: SAPD Chief McManus, City Manager present findings of SVU independent review

SAN ANTONIO - City Manager Sheryl Sculley and San Antonio Police Chief William McManus will present their findings of a Special Victims Unit (SVU) independent review on Thursday.

The pair will speak from the City Hall media briefing room at 10 a.m.

Back in November of 2017 following the termination of former SVU Detective Kenneth Valdez, City Manager Sheryl Sculley directed the city attorney to do an independent review of the Special Victims Unit handling of sex crimes and family violence cases.

The review was led by Lisa Tatum, former president of the State Bar of Texas, under the direction of City Attorney Andy Segovia.

