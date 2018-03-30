LIVE: Sen. John Cornyn visits First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas visits First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on Friday to meet with the church pastor, the Rev. Frank Pomeroy, Stephen Willeford, survivors of the shooting, and local officials to discuss Cornyn's Fix NICS Act, which was signed into law by President Trump on March 23.



Cornyn introduced the Fix NICS Act to strengthen the criminal background check system and ensure convicted felons and domestic abusers cannot illegally purchase a firearm. The legislation passed Congress last week and was signed into law as a part of the government funding bill.

