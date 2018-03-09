Port Aransas adds new ferry

PORT ARANSAS, Texas - Spring Break has arrived and the town of Port Aransas, one of the areas along the gulf coast hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey, is preparing for visitors with a new addition to its ferry fleet.

The third 28-vehicle ferry was added to the operation Friday after several were damaged during the August storm.

The Texas Department of Transportation said each of the ferries are named in honor of former executive directors.

RELATED:Port Aransas continues long road to recovery

RELATED: SAWS crews restore water, sewer services in Port Aransas after Harvey hits

The newest ferry will be named in honor of Amadeo Sanez Jr., a 33-year Texas Department of Transportation veteran.

Sanez Jr. started his career back in 1978 and served as the executive director from 2007 to 2011.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.