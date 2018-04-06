WATCH LIVE: Tricentennial Commission to announce commemorative week lineup

SAN ANTONIO - The Tricentennial Commission on Friday is presenting the lineup of events, activities and special performances to be held during San Antonio's commemorative week.

The press conference will take place at 9 a.m. from the Tricentennial Store located at Centro de Artes in the Market Square.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, County Judge Nelson Wolff and Carlos Contreras, executive director of the Tricentennial Commission, will all make appearances at the announcement.

The speakers will detail each day’s activities and showcase renderings of legacy projects and exhibitions, as well as announce special guest appearances and performances. They will also showcase how every resident and visitor can be part of the community-wide celebration.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

