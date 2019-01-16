LIVE: SA city manager finalists to speak in front of city council

SAN ANTONIO - Two finalists were named Tuesday for the San Antonio city manager position.

San Antonio Assistant City Manager Maria Villagomez and San Antonio Deputy City Manager Erik Walsh advanced to a second round of interviews, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Tuesday.

"After the first round of interviews, my colleagues and I are impressed with the caliber of applicants who sought consideration for the City Manager position," Nirenberg said. "We have further narrowed the list and are inviting two candidates for an additional interview. I am pleased with our progress and confident that the process will lead to the selection of a highly qualified and capable city manager."

The second round of interviews will be conducted in a special City Council meeting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Municipal Plaza Building.

Council will convene in the "B" Room to hear public statements from the finalist(s) before moving into executive session for the interviews.

The position became vacant when Sheryl Sculley announced in late November that she plans to retire after 13 years with the city.



Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.