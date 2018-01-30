WATCH: Day 1 of Julie Mott civil trial, whose body disappeared from funeral home

SAN ANTONIO - WATCH LIVE: Tuesday is the first day in the civil trial of Julie Mott's family versus a local funeral home, who they allege lost Julie Mott's 25-year-old's body.

The lawsuit says that the Motts blame Mission Park Funeral Chapels and Cemeteries for "negligent conduct" and "gross negligence."

According to the lawsuit filed January 13 2017, the funeral home lost possession of Julie Mott's body after a memorial service on Aug. 15 and has been "unable to explain how they lost the body."

The family now seeks more than $1 million in damages.

See a timeline detailing the unexplained disappearance of Julie Mott's body.

To read a copy of the lawsuit, click here.

