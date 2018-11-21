WATCH LIVE: 18-wheeler overturns on Finesilver Curve downtown

SAN ANTONIO - Just what holiday travelers didn't need: an 18-wheeler has rolled over onto its side on the Finesilver curve downtown, San Antonio police reports.

The accident occurred just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the southbound IH-35 exit ramp to westbound IH-10 ramp is presently closed.

Police advise using an alternate route.

