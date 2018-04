WASHINGTON - WATCH LIVE: The National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA and its partners will gather in Washington and have a silent prayer walk to the National Mall from MLK Memorial on the 50th anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. assassination.

Here's the schedule of events:

7:00AM – 8:00AM Silent March (starting near the MLK Jr. Memorial),

8:00AM – 9:00AM Interfaith Service,

9:00AM – 3:00PM A.C.T. To End Racism Rally

