City officials provide update on storm cleanup efforts

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio city officials will speak on the storm cleanup efforts early Friday morning.

The heavy storm forced city cleanup crews to work throughout the night.

CPS Energy said winds, heavy rain, hail, and lightning strikes affected power to more than 57,000 customers during the storm's peak.

Among those in attendance and likely to speak will be Mayor Ron Nirenberg, the San Antonio City Council, City Manager Erik Walsh, San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus and CPS Energy officials.

The press conference will take place at approximately 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

