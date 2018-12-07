WATCH LIVE: Dedication of monument honoring SA first responders

Watch SATV powered by KSAT12. News, entertainment and breaking news delivered to all of your devices.

SAN ANTONIO - The Alamo Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution is dedicating a monument in the heart of San Antonio to honor first responders on Friday.

The monument will pay tribute to the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect citizens of San Antonio, Bexar County as well as the surrounding areas.

According to a press release, the dedication ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. with a special invocation from Pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

City and county dignitaries that are scheduled to speak include Judge Nelson Wolff, Mayor Pro-Tem Councilman John Courage, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, City Police Chief Bill McManus, Bexar County Chief Fire Investigator John Ortega, Jr., City Fire Chief Charles Hood, Alamo Chapter DAR Regent Joy Collins and Texas DAR State Regent Susan Tillman.

The monument can found at 126 E. Nueva Street in front of the Bexar County Archives building.

Area first responders and the public are invited to attend.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.