WATCH LIVE: District 8 gun violence town hall

San Antonio District 8 City Councilman Manny Peláez announced a three-part discussion series, which will be held town hall-style, to discuss the mass shootings in our country following the deadly incidents in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso.

The first meeting, which is being held at the Phil Hardberger Park Urban Ecology Center on Wednesday, will look at gun violence and how it intersects with community trauma, domestic violence and mental health, according to a news release from Peláez’s office.

