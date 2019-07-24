More than 60 guests evacuated from downtown hotel after reported fire

SAN ANTONIO - More than 60 guests staying at a downtown hotel were evacuated after a fire was reported early Wednesday morning, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was called in around 4:45 a.m. at the Mokara Hotel & Spa in the 200 block of West Crockett Street, not far from East Commerce.

According to San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson Woody Woodward, smoke went through the vents of the hotel and set off the alarms. There is visible charring in a kitchen area.

Rusty Wallace, general manger of Omni Hotels, said he walked through the lobby and kitchen area and believes the fire likely started in the kitchen of a restaurant next door that is found on the basement level. The building's basement shares a wall with at least one other restaurant.

The guests staying at the hotel are now waiting in the lobby of a sister hotel nearby as emergency crews work. All were present and accounted for and there were no reported injuries, fire officials said.

A security officer in the area said he heard the alarms and also smelled smoke, but did not see any flames.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 36 fire units answered the call.

For the next few hours, East Commerce Street will be blocked off from Navarro Street to North St Mary’s Street, authorities said.

This is a developing story.

