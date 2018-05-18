WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to address deadly high school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas

SANTA FE, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will address the shooting Friday morning at a Houston area high school that led to multiple fatalities.

Abbott has ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff in memory of those who lost their lives in the school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas.

Abbott traveled to Santa Fe on Friday to meet with law enforcement officials.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will join Abbott where they will be briefed on today's school shooting at Santa Fe High School.

